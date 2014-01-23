FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US prosecutors subpoena documents in N.J. bridge scandal -lawyer
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
January 23, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

US prosecutors subpoena documents in N.J. bridge scandal -lawyer

Edith Honan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey has issued subpoenas to Governor Chris Christie’s campaign and the state Republican Party for documents related to George Washington Bridge access lane closures, a lawyer for both groups said on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors are looking into the incident in September when top Christie aides are believed to have orchestrated huge traffic jams, apparently to settle a political score during the governor’s re-election campaign.

Many see Christie as a top Republican contender for the White House in 2016.

The governor has said he had no direct knowledge of the bridge incident, which is also under investigation by a state legislative committee.

Earlier this month, Christie fired his deputy chief of staff, Bridget Kelly, for her role in the so-called “Bridegate” scandal. Two top Christie appointees to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Bill Baroni and David Wildstein, have resigned their positions.

The lawyer, Mark Sheridan, said the subpoenas included emails involving Kelly, Baroni and Wildstein.

Asked for comment on the subpoenas, Rebekah Carmichael, spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor, said, “Our office can neither confirm nor deny taking specific investigative actions.” (Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.