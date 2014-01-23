US prosecutors subpoena documents in N.J. bridge scandal -lawyer

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey has issued subpoenas to Governor Chris Christie’s campaign and the state Republican Party for documents related to George Washington Bridge access lane closures, a lawyer for both groups said on Thursday.

Federal prosecutors are looking into the incident in September when top Christie aides are believed to have orchestrated huge traffic jams, apparently to settle a political score during the governor’s re-election campaign.

Many see Christie as a top Republican contender for the White House in 2016.

The governor has said he had no direct knowledge of the bridge incident, which is also under investigation by a state legislative committee.

Earlier this month, Christie fired his deputy chief of staff, Bridget Kelly, for her role in the so-called “Bridegate” scandal. Two top Christie appointees to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Bill Baroni and David Wildstein, have resigned their positions.

The lawyer, Mark Sheridan, said the subpoenas included emails involving Kelly, Baroni and Wildstein.

Asked for comment on the subpoenas, Rebekah Carmichael, spokeswoman for the federal prosecutor, said, “Our office can neither confirm nor deny taking specific investigative actions.” (Reporting By Edith Honan; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)