U.S. prosecutors seek evidence in Gov. Christie's bridge scandal -WSJ

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. federal prosecutors have issued a new subpoena seeking evidence of claims that New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s Republican administration deliberately snarled traffic on the George Washington Bridge as political retaliation against the Democratic mayor of Jersey City, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, the paper said the subpoena issued this week to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey seeks records from a broad range of former authority officials regarding their interactions with Jersey City, according to a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Eric Beech)