Internal investigation clears NJ Governor Christie in 'Bridgegate'
March 27, 2014 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

Internal investigation clears NJ Governor Christie in 'Bridgegate'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - An investigation commissioned by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Thursday cleared him of wrongdoing in the “Bridgegate” scandal and blamed key staffers for orchestrating the massive traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge.

“Our investigation found that Governor Christie did not know of the lane realignment beforehand and had no involvement in the decision to realign the lanes,” said the report by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, hired by Christie to investigate the September 2013 traffic tie-up in Fort Lee, New Jersey. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Dina Kyriakidou)

