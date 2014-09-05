Hillary Clinton likely to decide on U.S. presidential bid after Jan 1

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday she would probably decide on a potential presidential bid from the start of next year.

“I am going to be making a decision...probably after the first of the year about whether I‘m going to run again or not,” Clinton said at an event in Mexico City.

Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination against U.S. President Barack Obama in 2008, has previously said she is unlikely to decide this year. (Reporting by Christine Murray)