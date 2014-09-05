FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hillary Clinton likely to decide on U.S. presidential bid after Jan 1
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 5, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Hillary Clinton likely to decide on U.S. presidential bid after Jan 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Friday she would probably decide on a potential presidential bid from the start of next year.

“I am going to be making a decision...probably after the first of the year about whether I‘m going to run again or not,” Clinton said at an event in Mexico City.

Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination against U.S. President Barack Obama in 2008, has previously said she is unlikely to decide this year. (Reporting by Christine Murray)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.