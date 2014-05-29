FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hillary Clinton meets Obama for informal lunch at the White House
May 29, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Hillary Clinton meets Obama for informal lunch at the White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) - Potential 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, about to go on a book tour for her soon-to-be-released memoir, had a private lunch with President Barack Obama on Thursday.

The White House had no details, saying only that “the president enjoyed an informal, private lunch with Secretary Clinton at the White House this afternoon.”

Clinton says she has not yet decided whether to seek the Democratic presidential nomination. Her publisher is expected to release her memoir, “Hard Choices,” on June 10 about her tenure as Obama’s first-term secretary of state.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jan Paschal

