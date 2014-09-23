FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D'Souza gets community confinement for election law violation
September 23, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

D'Souza gets community confinement for election law violation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D‘Souza was sentenced on Tuesday to spend eight months in a community confinement center during five years of probation after pleading guilty to a campaign finance law violation.

The defendant, a frequent critic of President Barack Obama, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan. He was also given a $30,000 fine and ordered to do one day of community service a week during his probation.

D‘Souza, 53, admitted in May to illegally reimbursing two ‘straw donors’ who donated $10,000 each to the unsuccessful 2012 U.S. Senate campaign in New York of Wendy Long, a Republican he had known since attending Dartmouth College in the early 1980s.

“It was a crazy idea, it was a bad idea,” D‘Souza told Berman before being sentenced. “I regret breaking the law.”

Prosecutors had sought a 10-to 16-month prison sentence, rejecting defense arguments that D‘Souza was “ashamed and contrite” about his crime and deserved probation with community service. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)

