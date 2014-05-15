D'Souza fails to win dismissal of U.S. charges over straw donors

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Dinesh D‘Souza, the conservative author and filmmaker, on Thursday failed to win the dismissal of U.S. criminal charges that he used straw donors to make excessive contributions to a 2012 Senate candidate.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said at a court hearing that the case may proceed toward trial.

D‘Souza has been accused of illegally directing others to contribute a total of $20,000 to the campaign of Wendy Long, a Republican who unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, for a Senate seat from New York. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)