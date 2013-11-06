Washington state GMO labeling measure headed for defeat-opponents

SEATTLE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Opponents of a Washington state ballot measure that would have required labeling of foods containing genetically modified crops declared victory on Tuesday, citing early voting results.

The measure, known as I-522, appeared headed for defeat, 45 percent in favor to 55 percent opposed, with more than 980,000 ballots counted on Tuesday evening, according to the Washington state Secretary of State.

“This is a clear victory for Washington consumers, taxpayers and family farmers across our state,” Dana Bieber, spokeswoman for No on 522, said in a statement Tuesday evening. “Washington voters have soundly rejected this badly written and deceptive initiative.” (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Dan Whitcomb)