White House declines to say whether Obama would veto a Keystone bill
November 6, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

White House declines to say whether Obama would veto a Keystone bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that President Barack Obama would consider any bill passed by Congress approving TransCanada’s Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, but declined to say whether Obama would veto such a bill.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama is committed to his current review process for the pipeline, and said there was a clearly established precedent requiring a presidential decision on projects crossing international borders. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

