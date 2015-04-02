U.S. Senator Robert Menendez pleads not guilty to corruption charges

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey entered a not guilty plea on corruption charges on Thursday during an appearance in federal court and was released without bail.

Menendez, a Democrat, was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury in New Jersey for allegedly accepting gifts from Salomon Melgen, a Florida ophthalmologist, in exchange for using the power of his Senate office to benefit Melgen’s financial and personal interests, according to a court filing. (Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Emily Stephenson)