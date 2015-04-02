FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senator Robert Menendez pleads not guilty to corruption charges
April 2, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey entered a not guilty plea on corruption charges on Thursday during an appearance in federal court and was released without bail.

Menendez, a Democrat, was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury in New Jersey for allegedly accepting gifts from Salomon Melgen, a Florida ophthalmologist, in exchange for using the power of his Senate office to benefit Melgen’s financial and personal interests, according to a court filing. (Reporting by John Whitesides; Editing by Emily Stephenson)

