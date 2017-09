NEWARK, N.J., Oct 16 (Reuters) - Democrat Cory Booker, the mayor of Newark, was the unofficial winner of a special election on Wednesday to fill the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat, according to local media.

Booker, who had been heavily favored in polls, defeated conservative Republican Steve Lonegan, a former small-town mayor, according to tallies published online by The New York Times, Politico and the Star-Ledger newspaper.