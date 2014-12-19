UPDATE 1-Obama says would veto any weakening of consumer protections

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday threatened to veto any efforts by a Republican-controlled Congress to weaken measures aimed at protecting consumers from abuses in the financial system.

Obama told a news conference he believed Republicans, who will be in charge of both houses of Congress from January, could work with the administration on issues such as tax reform.

But he said he would not accept roll-backs of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law as part of those deals.

“If they try to water down consumer protections that we put in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis, I will say ‘no’,” Obama said. “And I‘m confident that I’ll be able to uphold vetoes of those types of provisions.”

Congress passed the Dodd-Frank law in response to the 2007-2009 crisis but many Republicans disagreed with its approach to cleaning up the financial system. They attached a provision to undo one section of the law to a government funding bill that lawmakers approved last week.

Democrats slammed that change as a capitulation to Wall Street but the Obama administration said it was a compromise in exchange for higher funding for two regulatory agencies.

Liberal lawmakers also warned that Republicans would use the same strategy in 2015 to water down the Wall Street overhaul by attaching provisions to unrelated bills that Democrats would feel compelled to support. Obama on Friday said he would not accept such substantial changes to his regulatory law.