Obama threatens to veto any measures to weaken consumer protections
December 19, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Obama threatens to veto any measures to weaken consumer protections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Friday threatened to veto any efforts by a Republican-controlled Congress to weaken measures aimed at protecting consumers from abuses in the financial system.

“If they try to water down consumer protections that we put in place in the aftermath of the financial crisis, I will say no,” Obama told a news conference. “And I‘m confident that I’ll be able to uphold vetoes of those types of provisions.” (Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)

