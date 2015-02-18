Kate Brown set to be sworn in to replace embattled Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oregon Secretary of State Kate Brown is set to be sworn in as governor on Wednesday, taking over from an embattled fellow Democrat who saw his decades-long political career crumble because of an influence-peddling scandal involving his fiancée.

Governor John Kitzhaber said on Friday he would resign after federal and state corruption probes stemming from allegations that his fiancée, Cylvia Hayes, used her role in his office for personal gain.

His resignation is expected to take effect on Wednesday morning, paving the way for Brown to become the country’s first openly bisexual governor when she is sworn in during a ceremony in Oregon’s capital.

Elected to an unprecedented fourth term in November, Kitzhaber has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to step down following criticism from prominent fellow Democrats, once strong allies. His resignation triggers an election for governor to be held next year in the West Coast state.

Brown, who has touted her work in passing comprehensive civil rights and domestic partnership laws, has said little about her plans. But her office said she would urge a bipartisan approach and “lay out a series of immediate reforms needed to restore the public’s trust in government.”

The lack of specifics has caused Republicans, including House Minority Leader Mike McLane, to express concern that a new governor from liberal-dominated Portland might try to lead state Democrats further left. Democrats have welcomed the move.

“She doesn’t come in with a strong mandate,” University of Oregon political scientist Joseph Lowndes said. “In terms of getting things done, the landscape has changed in Salem and it may be that Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have more authority given there is a vacuum in leadership.”

Brown, 54, was appointed to the state House of Representatives in 1991, and became in 2004 the first woman to serve as Senate majority leader, according to a state profile.

As secretary of state, Brown’s job has involved overseeing elections, audits and business registrations. She backed a bill to register Oregonians to vote when they get a driver’s license, and has worked to create an online campaign donation database.

Critics accused her of playing politics when she delayed a 2012 election for labor commissioner, a move perceived by some as helping a fellow Democrat. (Reporting by Shelby Sebens in Portland, Oregon; Editing and additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle)