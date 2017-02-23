WASHINGTON Feb 23 U.S. Education Secretary
Betsy DeVos on Thursday criticized as "overreach" former
President Barack Obama's guidelines to public schools to let
transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, one day
after President Donald Trump revoked the guidance.
"This issue was a very huge example of the Obama
administration's overreach - to suggest a one-size-fits-all
federal government approach, top-down approach, to issues that
are best dealt with and solved at a personal level and a local
level," DeVos said at a gathering of conservatives outside
Washington.
