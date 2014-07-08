Cleveland picked for 2016 U.S. Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Republican Party’s national convention to nominate a presidential candidate in 2016 will likely be held in Cleveland, the Republican National Committee said on Tuesday.

The site selection panel chose Cleveland over finalist Dallas, and the full committee is expected to approve the choice in August. Democrats have yet to choose a site for their own convention.

Cleveland is in the influential swing state of Ohio. No candidate has won the presidency without winning Ohio since 1960.

Dallas is in heavily Republican Texas, which also hosted the Republican convention in 1992. That year the event was in Houston. (Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Doina Chiacu)