Top U.S. veterans' health care official resigns amid scandal
#Healthcare
May 16, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

Top U.S. veterans' health care official resigns amid scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Secretary of Veterans Affairs Eric Shinseki said he accepted the resignation of his top health official on Friday, a day after the two testified before Congress about a growing scandal over deadly healthcare delays for veterans.

“Today, I accepted the resignation of Dr. Robert Petzel, undersecretary for health in the Department of Veterans Affairs,” Shinseki said in a statement.

“As we know from the veteran community, most veterans are satisfied with the quality of their VA health care, but we must do more to improve timely access to that care.” (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Bill Trott)

