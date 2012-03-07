FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate Democrat floats Keystone proposal for highway bill
March 7, 2012

US Senate Democrat floats Keystone proposal for highway bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - A new proposal to ban exports of oil from the Keystone XL crude pipeline from Canada and require American iron and steel be used to build it was presented by U.S. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday as a potential amendment to the Senate’s highway bill.

The amendment is intended to counteract a Republican proposal that would fast-track TransCanada’s $7 billion project, which has been delayed by President Barack Obama, who has insisted the pipeline needs more environmental review.

