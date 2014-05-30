FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says VA Chief Shinseki resigns; deputy Sloan to take over
May 30, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says VA Chief Shinseki resigns; deputy Sloan to take over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday that U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki resigned over a veterans healthcare delay scandal that has embarrassed the administration, explaining Shinseki did not want to be a “distraction” as the problem was fixed.

Shinseki stepped down during a meeting with the president at the White House earlier on Friday. Obama said he named Deputy Veterans Affairs Secretary Sloan Gibson to lead the agency as he looks for a permanent replacement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)

