Virginia governor apologizes, repays loans from campaign donor
July 23, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 4 years ago

Virginia governor apologizes, repays loans from campaign donor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RICHMOND, Va., July 23 (Reuters) - Virginia Governor and possible 2016 Republican presidential contender Robert McDonnell on Tuesday said his family had repaid controversial loans a top donor to his political campaigns had made to his wife and a family business, and apologized for the embarrassment they had brought to the state.

McDonnell said his family had repaid more than $123,000 to Jonnie Williams, the chief executive of nutritional supplements maker Star Scientific Inc.

“I want you to know that I broke no laws and that I am committed to regaining your sacred trust and confidence,” McDonnell said in a statement.

In a debate on Saturday, the Democratic and Republican contenders running to succeed McDonnell called on the governor to consider stepping down over the loans.

