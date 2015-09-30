FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vatican confirms pope met Kentucky clerk in gay marriage row
September 30, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Vatican confirms pope met Kentucky clerk in gay marriage row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Pope Francis met a Kentucky county clerk last week who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples, the Vatican said on Wednesday, confirming earlier reports from the United States.

“I do not deny that the meeting took place, but I have no comment to add,” Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi said in a statement.

Earlier, Lombardi had said he could neither confirm nor deny the meeting.

Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis and her husband met the pope during the Washington leg of his visit to the United States, she and her lawyer told American media. (Created by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
