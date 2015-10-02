FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Schlumberger bets big on production
October 2, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Pope did not give unconditional support to clerk in gay marriage row -Vatican

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VATICAN CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Pope Francis did not ask to meet a Kentucky county clerk who had been jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples secretly and did not offer her unconditional support, the Vatican said on Friday.

Looking to limit controversy after last week’s meeting in Washington between the pope and Kim Davis, Vatican spokesman Federico Lombardi said she was one of several dozen people who had been invited by the Vatican ambassador to see Francis.

“The Pope did not enter into the details of the situation of Mrs. Davis and his meeting with her should not be considered a form of support of her position in all of its particular and complex aspects,” Lombardi said in a statement.

A senior Vatican official, who declined to be named, said there was a “sense of regret” within the Holy See over the meeting, which was originally kept secret. (Reporting by Philip Pullella, Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
