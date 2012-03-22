US pork stocks balloon as prices curb appetites

* Bacon stocks add to pork supply

* Reduced cattle slaughter trim beef stocks

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, March 22 (Reuters) - High meat and gasoline prices have curbed consumers’ appetite for pork, which caused the meat to pile up in warehouses last month, analysts said after viewing a government storage report on Thursday.

Total pork stocks swelled to a record high for February of 624.7 million lbs, with pork bellies, which are processed into bacon, up 21 percent from a year ago to 61.8 million lbs, the U.S. Agriculture Department data showed.

That February pork supply was up 7 percent from the previous month, and up 9 percent from a year ago, the data showed.

“This confirms U.S. demand has been sharply curtailed for pork for two months in a row amid concerns about high gas prices,” said Rich Nelson, director of market research with Allendale, Inc.

Gasoline prices topped $4 a gallon in many states and likely impacted consumers’ disposable incomes.

Pork stocks usually rise about 22 million pounds in February based on a five-year average, but this time they jumped 39 million lbs, said Nelson.

The average wholesale price for pork was down 9.5 percent at$79.82 per cwt on Thursday, after peaking in mid-February at $88.21. That drop in price has not generated demand from retailers, analysts said.

The retail pork price in February was $3.49 per pound, which was the same in January and up from $3.46 in December. In February 2011 it was $3.28, government data showed.

While pork supplies increased last month, beef stocks declined, which analysts and industry sources attributed to a decline in beef production and ongoing consumer buying.

Retail beef prices were record high for five straight months into January, and were down only slightly in February, USDA data showed.

USDA on Thursday reported 466.1 million lbs of beef in storage in February, down 4 percent from the prior month but up just over 1 percent from a year ago.

“Ultimately it was the reduction in production from packer cut backs in slaughter in February because of their margins,” Dan Vaught with Vaught Futures Insights, said of the January to February decline in stocks.

“Packers had to deliver beef so they pulled some of it out of freezers,” he said.

There has been renewed interest in the USDA’s cold storage report after a devastating drought in the southwestern United States rallied beef prices to record highs.

While the high beef prices have had analysts expecting a slow down in domestic consumption that has not yet happened.

During a presentation at the Reuters annual Food and Agriculture Summit last week, Don Jackson, CEO of meat producer JBS-USA, said his company has not yet seen consumers switching from beef to lower-priced meats.

Earlier on Thursday, another USDA report showed beef export sales last week were 52,000 tonnes, the largest weekly total since 96,044 tonnes in December 2001.

However, some of that total may have included sales from previous week, said Jim Robb, director of the Livestock Marketing Information Centers.

“Indications are that this week included some late reported sales which should have been incorporated last week,” Robb said.

Also, Robb said high beef prices appear to have had some affect on exports.

“Export markets seem to be more price sensitive than a year ago,” he said. (Additional reporting by Meredith Davis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)