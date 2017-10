LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Striking harbor clerks reached a tentative contract deal with management at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on Tuesday night, settling a week-old labor clash that has idled most of America’s biggest cargo-shipping complex.

The accord followed a resumption of negotiations after the two sides agreed to accept the help of federal mediators under pressure from Los Angeles Mayor Anthony Villagraigosa, who announced the deal.