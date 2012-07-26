NY-NJ Port Authority must keep raising tolls - analysts

July 26 (Reuters) - The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey must carry out what likely will be more unpopular toll increases for bridges and tunnels it owns in the New York City area or risk jeopardizing its rating and ability to fund improvements, analysts said.

Political concerns, investigations and a lawsuit over toll increases may make the authority row back on planned hikes, a move that would reduce future revenue and undermine its 10-year $25 billion capital plan.

“If all of a sudden the Port Authority were to decide to delay these planned toll hikes, then you put at risk the credit ratings for the bonds,” said Phil Villaluz, head of muni strategy at Sterne Agee, a regional broker/dealer.

Under the authority’s current plan, motorists would pay an extra 75 cents on top of existing tolls each December from 2012 to 2015. The fare for the PATH commuter train that links New Jersey and Manhattan would rise by 25 cents each year over the same period.

Last year New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, who is expected to seek reelection in 2013, and his New York Democratic counterpart, Andrew Cuomo, forced the Port Authority to reduce sharp toll hikes.

Cuomo is considering cutting or abolishing a planned 45 percent increase in tolls paid by commercial vehicles on the New York State Thruway, which is under state control, Monday’s New York Post said.

Spokesmen for the two governors had no immediate comment.

Steve Coleman, a Port Authority spokesman, in a statement did not mention the fare increases, saying only: “Maintaining strong credit ratings is critical to financing the over $25 billion in capital projects we are executing over the next 10 years and the tens of thousands of jobs they represent.”

James Iselin, head of municipal fixed income at Neuberger Berman, noted reducing planned fare hikes might backfire.

“In the short-term, elected officials may benefit politically by rolling back the toll increases,” he said. But reinstating those toll increases later on might prove difficult, he noted.

Maria Matesanz, lead analyst for the authority’s credit rating at Moody‘s, noted the political risks to the toll hikes have arisen just as the Port Authority expects to rely more heavily on this revenue.

“This could pose credit stress as the share of revenue derived from the bridges and tunnels rises from 28 percent in fiscal year 2011 to 36 percent in 2016, whereas the aviation revenue share is anticipated to drop from 58 percent to 47 percent during this period,” she said.

A lawsuit filed by the New York and New Jersey chapters of the American Automobile Association against the toll hikes may pose an even greater long-term risk to the authority’s ability to keep raising prices, analysts said.

The American Automobile Association has sued to overturn the authority’s first round of toll increases, which took effect last year, boosting peak-hour tolls to $9.50 from $8.00.

The Port Authority last week said it was cooperating with a probe of the toll increases by the federal General Accountability Office requested by U.S. Democratic Senator Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey.

The lawsuit against the Port Authority argues that it is breaking a law that says toll revenue can only be used for transportation projects, which means it cannot be spent on the World Trade Center, which the Port Authority is redeveloping.

The Port Authority’s inability to control the World Trade Center’s budget and its own personnel costs have troubled credit analysts. The first of two reports on the authority, issued in February, found it was “dysfunctional” and estimated the World Trade Center would cost $14.8 billion, up from $11 billion in 2008.

A second report on the authority’s capital spending was due by June 30 but yet to be released.