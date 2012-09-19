FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY-NJ Port Authority needs toll hikes for projects-consultants
September 19, 2012 / 6:31 PM / 5 years ago

NY-NJ Port Authority needs toll hikes for projects-consultants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - The long-awaited World Trade Center should be finished within its $14.8 billion budget, but the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency rebuilding the site, still faces major shortfalls in cash flow in coming years, a consultants’ report said on Wednesday.

As a result, the Port Authority not only must rely on planned toll increases but also must find additional ways of raising money - from advertising to public-private partnerships - which could produce about $150 million a year, said consultants at Navigant Consulting Inc and Rothschild Inc.

The Port Authority has $44 billion in expected capital needs going forward, officials said.

The report also said it will need to make significant repairs on its bridges and tunnels, many of which are at least 80 years old.

