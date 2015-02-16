FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Subaru says to keep flying car parts to U.S. amid port delays
February 16, 2015 / 3:50 AM / 3 years ago

Subaru says to keep flying car parts to U.S. amid port delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , the maker of Subaru cars, said it would continue flying car parts to its U.S. factory beyond an initial arrangement through the end of February, as a labour dispute at U.S. West Coast ports delays shipments.

The Japanese automaker had said earlier it was spending an extra 7 billion yen ($59 million) for one month from the end of January to fly components such as engines and transmissions on chartered cargo flights instead of shipping them.

A Fuji Heavy spokesman said arrangements had been made to extend that into March, although he said it was unclear how long that would continue. ($1 = 118.5000 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

