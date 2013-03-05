Union files unfair labor charge against United Grain over lockout

March 5 (Reuters) - The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) filed an unfair labor practice charge against United Grain Corporation (UGC) after its members were locked out of the company’s Vancouver, Washington, grain export terminal last week.

The charge was filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

UGC, a unit of Japanese trading company Mitsui, imposed the lockout on Feb. 27 after an investigator hired by the company concluded that an ILWU leader working at the facility intentionally damaged equipment there. UGC fired that employee and referred the matter to police. It also locked out all other ILWU-represented workers, citing concerns about further sabotage.

ILWU charged that the company “took the extreme measure of locking out its entire bargaining unit even though by its own statements it had identified and terminated the employee allegedly responsible for the property damage.”

UGC was not immediately available for comment.