FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Union files unfair labor charge against United Grain over lockout
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 5, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 5 years

Union files unfair labor charge against United Grain over lockout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) filed an unfair labor practice charge against United Grain Corporation (UGC) after its members were locked out of the company’s Vancouver, Washington, grain export terminal last week.

The charge was filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday.

UGC, a unit of Japanese trading company Mitsui, imposed the lockout on Feb. 27 after an investigator hired by the company concluded that an ILWU leader working at the facility intentionally damaged equipment there. UGC fired that employee and referred the matter to police. It also locked out all other ILWU-represented workers, citing concerns about further sabotage.

ILWU charged that the company “took the extreme measure of locking out its entire bargaining unit even though by its own statements it had identified and terminated the employee allegedly responsible for the property damage.”

UGC was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.