FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers at four US Pacific Northwest ports reject contract offer
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 24, 2012 / 7:56 PM / in 5 years

Workers at four US Pacific Northwest ports reject contract offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Workers at four U.S. Pacific Northwest ports voted to reject a “final” contract offer from grain shippers, their union said on Monday, setting the stage for a possible lockout.

Rich Austin, co-chairman of the negotiating committee for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, said his union remains “committed to reaching a fair agreement” and he called for grain exporters to “return to the negotiating table.”

Workers at the ports of Seattle; Portland, Oregon; Tacoma, Washington; and Vancouver, Washington, voted 93.8 percent to 6.2 percent to reject the offer, the union said. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.