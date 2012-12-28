White House urges parties in dock dispute to come to terms

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday urged dock workers, port owners and shippers to resolve a labor dispute that threatens to deteriorate into a strike that could affect 15 ports on the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts.

“Federal mediators are assisting with the negotiations, and we continue to monitor the situation closely and urge the parties to continue their work at the negotiating table to get a deal done as quickly as possible,” White House spokesman Matt Lehrich said.

Dock workers, port operators and shippers face a Dec. 29 deadline for resolving the dispute.