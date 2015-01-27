Contract talks for U.S. West Coast ports clear major hurdle

LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Negotiators for major shipping lines and the union representing 20,000 dockworkers have reached a tentative agreement on the maintenance of cargo chassis, overcoming a key hurdle in protracted contract talks for 29 U.S. West Coast ports.

Settlement of the chassis issue, and the labor talks in general, has been seen as crucial to resolving months of chronic cargo backups hampering ports that handle nearly half of U.S. maritime trade and more than 70 percent of imports from Asia.

A preliminary accord governing the tractor-trailer chassis used for hauling cargo from ports to warehouses was confirmed on Tuesday by both sides in the federally mediated negotiations. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)