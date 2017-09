LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Cargo freighter loading and unloading operations will be suspended at U.S. West Coast Ports this weekend due to continuing chronic slowdowns that shippers and terminal operators have blamed on the dockworkers’ union, the companies’ representative said on Friday.

However, the Pacific Maritime Association said terminal yard, rail and gate operations would continue at terminal operators’ discretion, the group said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman)