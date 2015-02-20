RPT-U.S. West Coast ports may have tentative deal -Journal of Commerce

(Repeats to attach story to news alert)

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shipping executives and union leaders for dock workers at 29 U.S. West Coast ports may have reached a tentative deal late Thursday, the Journal of Commerce said in a tweet on Friday, citing sources.

U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez joined the talks in San Francisco on Tuesday at the behest of President Barack Obama, who has come under growing pressure to intervene in a dispute that has rippled through the trans-Pacific commercial supply chain and could cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars.

Calls to the U.S. Labor Department for comment were not immediately returned. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)