U.S. West Coast dockworkers, shippers to talk contract extension

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Major cargo shippers and the union representing dockworkers at 29 U.S. West Coast ports have agreed to talks on a possible extension of their current contract, which is set to expire in mid-2019, the two sides said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Negotiators for the Pacific Maritime Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plan to meet on Nov. 1-2 to discuss the proposal, which comes about 19 months after a contract settlement that capped months of labor strife and disruptions of cargo traffic at the ports. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Alan Crosby)