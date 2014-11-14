U.S. Postmaster General Donahoe to retire in February

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - United States Postmaster General, Patrick Donahoe, who has led the financially troubled U.S. Postal Service for four years, is set to retire in February 2015, clearing the way for the service’s first female postmaster general.

The Postal Service Board of Governors, which made the announcement Friday, said it had picked Megan Brennan, the agency’s chief operating officer, to be the 74th postmaster general and chief executive.

Donahoe has worked for the Postal Service in different positions for 39 years. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Bernadette Baum)