Fertilizer producer Potash settles U.S. Clean Air Act case
November 6, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Fertilizer producer Potash settles U.S. Clean Air Act case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, the world’s largest fertilizer producer, will spend about $50 million on improvements and pay a $1.3 million civil penalty to resolve U.S. charges that it violated the Clean Air Act.

The settlement resolves claims by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that three Potash units violated the law by modifying facilities in ways that released excess sulfur dioxide into nearby communities.

The improvements will be made at eight sulfuric acid plants in Florida, North Carolina and Louisiana, regulators said on Thursday.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
