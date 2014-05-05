FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China lifts import suspension on Virginia poultry
May 5, 2014 / 7:07 PM / 3 years ago

China lifts import suspension on Virginia poultry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 5 (Reuters) - China has ended a ban on importing poultry and poultry products from Virginia that had been in place since 2007, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

The ban was imposed after a case of avian flu was identified in a single Virginia turkey flock during routine testing.

“China’s reinstatement of Virginia as being eligible to export product is expected to further facilitate exports of U.S.-origin poultry and poultry products to China,” USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said in a statement.

China is the third largest export market for U.S. poultry and products, importing $503.6 million worth in 2013.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Peter Cooney

