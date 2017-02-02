FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. chicken processors face lawsuit over farmer pay
February 2, 2017 / 11:44 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. chicken processors face lawsuit over farmer pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A group of U.S. chicken farmers sued the country's biggest poultry processors, including Tyson Foods Inc, for allegedly conspiring to depress their pay, in the latest accusation of improper collusion in the sector.

Tyson, Pilgrim's Pride Co, Sanderson Farms Inc and other companies illegally agreed to share detailed data on grower pay with one another to keep compensation below competitive levels, alleged the lawsuit filed last Friday in a federal court in Oklahoma.

Last year, a lawsuit alleged that companies in the broiler chicken business colluded to reduce production. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

