Powerball hits $1.5 billion, largest U.S., world lottery jackpot for one winner
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 12, 2016 / 4:31 PM / 2 years ago

Powerball hits $1.5 billion, largest U.S., world lottery jackpot for one winner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1.5 billion on Tuesday, making the largest U.S. and world lottery jackpot for a single winner even larger, according to lottery officials.

The jackpot is worth $930 million if a winner chooses an immediate cash payout instead of annual payments over 29 years, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The Powerball lottery drawing is on Wednesday. The game is played in 44 states, Washington, and two U.S. territories. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales)

