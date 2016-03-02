FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawsuit over prepaid jail cards survives forced arbitration bid
March 2, 2016 / 8:57 PM / 2 years ago

Lawsuit over prepaid jail cards survives forced arbitration bid

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A Portland, Oregon woman who said she was forced to accept a debit card for money she was owed when she was released from jail has defeated an attempt to have her proposed class action dismissed and submitted to binding arbitration.

The lawsuit by Danica Brown, arrested in a protest over the shooting death of Ferguson, Missouri’s Michael Brown, seeks damages for inmates nationwide who are forced to take debit cards on their release, often paying fees when the cards are used.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1L6bk8M

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
