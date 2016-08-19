U.S. private prison shares rebound as fears of industry's demise ebb

(Reuters) - Shares of publicly-traded U.S. prison operators rebounded on Friday as investors bet that an Obama administration decision to phase out the use of some private corrections facilities would not cascade throughout the country.

The rally followed crushing losses on Thursday after the Department of Justice said it had ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to let private prison contracts expire or scale them back to a level consistent with declines in the prison population.

Nearly a third of the market value of what has been a growing subsector of the U.S. economy in the past two decades was wiped away on fears that other federal and state departments would also curtail the use of for-profit prisons.

"The (DOJ's) move is significant, though it is limited in its own right," said David Shapiro, an attorney at the MacArthur Justice Center at Northwestern University. "This should add momentum for others to do the same, but the question is whether the Department of Homeland Security will follow suit."

Shapiro said many private prison contracts are set to run for five years or more, raising the question of whether the Obama administration's successor would follow through on this week's decision.

Shares of Corrections Corp of America, the largest U.S. private prison operator, were up 13.6 percent on Friday, while shares of Geo Group Inc rose 18.4 percent. Corrections Corp and Geo Group are down 24.7 percent and 20.6 percent this year, respectively.

Corrections Corp has said that contracts with the BOP represent only about 7 percent of its annual revenue. For Geo Group, such contracts accounted for about 16 percent of revenue last year.

"This policy shift is undeniably negative for the publicly-traded for-profit prison companies, but it is far from a death sentence," Compass Point LLC analyst Isaac Boltansky wrote in a note.

That could change if the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or departments at the state and local levels fall in line with the Justice Department's effort.

In an emailed statement Thursday, ICE defended the use of private prisons and gave no indication it would halt the practice.

"The massive falloffs in the stocks imply that the risk will spread to other federal, state and local jurisdictions. While this is possible, we believe it is unlikely," Canaccord Genuity analyst Ryan Meliker wrote in a client note.

Meliker, who has a "buy" rating on Geo Group and "hold" on Corrections Corp, said there was no actual risk to the companies' cash flows.

'INCREASED SCRUTINY'

The use of private prisons in the United States took off in the late 1990s in response to overcrowding, with supporters saying the facilities offered a more cost-effective way to manage inmate populations.

Critics, however, have said these prisons are more violent as well as more expensive to run.

Michele Deitch, a senior lecturer at the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas in Austin, said a growing push to shut private prisons will "increase the pressure" on individual states to restrict their use.

"This will result in increased scrutiny of the whole private prison system," she said.

Carl Takei, an attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union, said there are no major moves afoot by states to move away from private prisons, whose use he said had dipped in recent years primarily due to a declining prison population.

Texas has closed two private prisons in recent years because of a drop in inmate numbers, but has "no plans to terminate" all such contracts, said Jason Clark, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Geo Group said on Friday that the BOP had rescinded a contract for a prison in Georgia.