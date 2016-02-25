FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three tapped as lead counsel in Bair Hugger MDL
February 25, 2016 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The federal judge handling the multidistrict litigation over 3M Corp’s Bair Hugger surgical warming device has appointed lawyers from three different law firms to serve as plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel, including two involved in the Stryker hip implant litigation and one with roots that stretch back to the Dalkon Shield litigation of the 1980s and the Bhopal, India Union Carbide disaster.

U.S. District Judge Joan Ericksen in Minnesota on Wednesday named Ben Gordon Jr of Levin Papantonio in Pensacola, Florida; Genevieve Zimmerman of the Minneapolis firm Meshbesher & Spence and Michael Ciresi of Ciresi Conlin as co-lead counsel for the case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1XOrVQ0

