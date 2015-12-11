FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

January LA CARBOB prices jump on extended FCC work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - January Los Angeles CARBOB differentials surged on Friday following news that a fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at Tesoro’s 251,000 barrel-per-day Carson refinery would remain down longer than expected.

The FCC, a gasoline-producing unit, would remain out until mid-January, Energy News Today first reported.

On Thursday, Tesoro said the facility continued to undergo unplanned maintenance. The unit first went down in the second half of November.

January gasoline traded at a 19 cents a gallon premium to the NYMEX RBOB contract on Friday, up roughly 7 cents. Prompt prices were steady, at a 13.5 cents a gallon premium to the futures market, traders said.

Earlier this week, at least one medium-sized vessel discharged refined products at the Port of Los Angeles. Another cargo was discharging refined products this morning, according a source and Reuters vessel tracking data.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
