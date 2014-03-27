FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Blue Rhino and AmeriGas colluded on propane tanks
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. says Blue Rhino and AmeriGas colluded on propane tanks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - Two key propane suppliers, Blue Rhino and AmeriGas, illegally coordinated in 2008 by reducing the amount of propane in tanks from 17 pounds to 15 pounds without cutting the price, the Federal Trade Commission said in an administrative complaint filed against the companies.

The companies are Ferrellgas Partners, L.P and Ferrellgas, L.P., which do business as Blue Rhino, and UGI Corp and AmeriGas Partners, L.P., which do business as AmeriGas Cylinder Exchange. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
