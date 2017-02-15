FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Media News
February 15, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 6 months ago

Spotify to relocate U.S. headquarters to 4 World Trade Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday Swedish music service company Spotify will expand its U.S. headquarters and relocate it to 4 World Trade Center, creating more than 1,000 new jobs and retaining 832 jobs.

Spotify, which currently has offices in the Midtown South area of Manhattan, will move its New York office to the 378,000 square feet of office space owned by Silverstein Properties Inc in early 2018, Cuomo's statement said. (on.ny.gov/2lRUHCf)

Spotify, one of Europe's most highly valued venture-backed startups, is reportedly considering a potential U.S. stock market listing.

Empire State Development will provide Spotify with up to $11 million in World Trade Center Rent Reduction Program rent credits, available for about 15 years of the company's lease, the statement said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)

