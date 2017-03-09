March 9 New Jersey power company Public Service
Enterprise Group Inc (PSEG) said Thursday it was
exploring a sale of its minority equity position in the PennEast
interstate natural gas pipeline project from Pennsylvania to New
Jersey.
"We look forward to being a PennEast customer. We've decided
to put our focus on our core business – constructing three new
combined cycle power plants and running our diverse fleet of
generation plants," Bill Levis, president of PSEG Power, said in
a release.
"This project will provide PSE&G customers with greater and
more reliable access to affordable natural gas," he said.
PSE&G is PSEG's power and gas distribution and transmission
subsidiary in New Jersey.
PSEG said any such sale would be subject to approval by the
PennEast Board.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)