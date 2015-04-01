UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico's economic activity falls in Jan. and Feb.

(Adds February numbers)

NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s economic activity index fell 2.6 percent year-on-year in January and another 1.6 percent in February, the Government Development Bank (GDB) said on Wednesday.

There were declines in electric power generation, gasoline consumption and cement sales during the period.

The GDB usually publishes the index monthly. It was last published Feb. 1, when the GDB released December data. It was not immediately clear why the GDB did not publish the EIA in March.

The GDB did not immediately respond to request for comment.