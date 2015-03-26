FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch downgrades Puerto Rico to 'B' on financing concerns
March 26, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch downgrades Puerto Rico to 'B' on financing concerns

March 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings downgraded Puerto Rico’s general obligation and related debt two notches deeper into junk to ‘B’ on Thursday, citing concerns about the island’s ability to execute a planned financing and the legislature’s willingness to pay.

The action also resulted in a downgrade of Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority senior lien revenue bonds to ‘B’ from ‘B+’ but did not affect Fitch’s ratings on the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. Earlier this month, Puerto Rico delayed a $2.95 billion bond sale until May, and lawmakers were considering whether to default on government-issued debt. (Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

