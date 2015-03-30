FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Puerto Rico's PREPA bonds mixed after $2 bln financing offer
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 22 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico's PREPA bonds mixed after $2 bln financing offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Bonds of Puerto Rico’s electric power authority PREPA were mixed in low volume trade on Monday after Reuters reported over the weekend that bondholders had offered the troubled utility $2 bln in additional financing to restructure its operations.

One issue of PREPA’s revenue bonds maturing in 2038 traded at an average price of 55 cents on the dollar compared to 51.855 cents when they last traded on Thursday. Other issues, however, were lower. An issue maturing in 2042 trade down at 52.705 cents compared to 53.117 cents on Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.