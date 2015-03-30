Puerto Rico's PREPA bonds mixed after $2 bln financing offer

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Bonds of Puerto Rico’s electric power authority PREPA were mixed in low volume trade on Monday after Reuters reported over the weekend that bondholders had offered the troubled utility $2 bln in additional financing to restructure its operations.

One issue of PREPA’s revenue bonds maturing in 2038 traded at an average price of 55 cents on the dollar compared to 51.855 cents when they last traded on Thursday. Other issues, however, were lower. An issue maturing in 2042 trade down at 52.705 cents compared to 53.117 cents on Thursday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)