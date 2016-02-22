FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Puerto Rico delayed audited 2014 statements due in April- governor
February 22, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Puerto Rico delayed audited 2014 statements due in April- governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico’s much-delayed audited financial statements for 2014 are expected to be finished and issued by April, the U.S. territory’s governor said in a letter to U.S. House of Representative Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday.

The delay in completing the statements is due to the “complexities posed by our current financial crisis,” Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in the letter, emailed by a spokesperson for the commonwealth.

However, he added that there may be additional issues that arise that require an “adjustment to such timetable”.

Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Diane Craft

